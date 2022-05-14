Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1,653.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

