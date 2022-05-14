Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

