Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

