Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

