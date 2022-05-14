Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Tecnoglass worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

