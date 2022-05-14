Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

