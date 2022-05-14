Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,338 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Tilly’s worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

