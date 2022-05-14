Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 286,081 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after buying an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

