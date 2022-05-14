Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 49,664 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,664 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Titan International worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

TWI stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.