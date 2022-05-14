Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ACHL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,072. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.