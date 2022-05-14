Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ACHL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,072. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
