Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 133,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 367,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,168. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

