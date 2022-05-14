adidas AG to Issue Dividend of $1.30 (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.2952 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
adidas stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
