adidas AG to Issue Dividend of $1.30 (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.2952 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

adidas stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas AG ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

