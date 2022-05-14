adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on adidas from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.56.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.