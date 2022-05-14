Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,758.37.

AMIGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.37) to GBX 2,630 ($32.43) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

AMIGY opened at $28.17 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

