ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, the company is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. It is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

