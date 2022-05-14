Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $92.28 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

