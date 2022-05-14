AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.