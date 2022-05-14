Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 199,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

