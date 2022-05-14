AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

AES opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. AES has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AES by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

