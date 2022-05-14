AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 21,183 Shares

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFCG stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

