Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Affirm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

