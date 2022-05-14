African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

