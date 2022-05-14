agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $26.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE AGL opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.79. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,627 shares of company stock worth $4,146,996 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 90.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $28,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

