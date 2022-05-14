AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 43,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 60,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

