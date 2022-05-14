AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.