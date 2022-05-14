AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
