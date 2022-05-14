Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $15.30. Air Canada shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 55,313 shares.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 1,230.47% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

