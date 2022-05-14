Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.86.

APD opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

