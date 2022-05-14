Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.86.

APD traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.71. 661,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,383. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.07. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $5,825,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

