AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$58.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$19.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.72. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.75 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

