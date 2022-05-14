Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.90 ($27.26).

Shares of AIXA opened at €24.33 ($25.61) on Friday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.31 and its 200-day moving average is €19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

