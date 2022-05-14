Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 118,254 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $46.15. 2,044,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

