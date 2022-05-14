Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 256.8% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,440. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

