Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 38.8% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $63.26 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00322482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

