Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,331,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,352,000 after purchasing an additional 619,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $8,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

