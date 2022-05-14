All Sports (SOC) Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (SOC) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.79 or 0.99964728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00104948 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars.

