ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $60.39. 435,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

