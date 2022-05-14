Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,845 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.77% of Alliant Energy worth $118,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

