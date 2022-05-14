Allison Pickens Sells 500 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVLT opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.