Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,733.56.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

