Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,302 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $54,033,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 406,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10,489.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 313,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 1,457,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

