Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires Shares of 645 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,725. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

