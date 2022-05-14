Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. 1,172,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

