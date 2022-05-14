Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 794,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

