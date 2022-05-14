Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Primo Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

