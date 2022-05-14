Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $84,014,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

NYSE:COO traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.79. 337,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,542. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.26.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

