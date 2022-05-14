Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,585. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

