American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Up 132.1% in April

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC remained flat at $$64.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,179. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

