Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AP opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

