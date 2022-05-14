Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

