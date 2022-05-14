Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Anaergia in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

